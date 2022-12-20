AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday approved board appointments for 2023.
Appointments approved were: Commissioners’ attorney, Andrew Kruse; Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Terry Rayle; Drainage Board ag representative, Sandy Harrison; Sunny Meadows Superintendent, Angela Brown; Airport Authority, Jesse Myers and John Chalmers; Council on Aging, Rod Knox; EMS Oversight Committee, Brady Thomas; Garrett Public Library, Tina Woolridge; Redevelopment Authority, Ron Dicke, Bruce Laub and Jay Jacobs; and Redevelopment Commission, Chris Pranger, Shelley Smaltz and Dennis Kruse.
The commissioners also voted to appoint Ron Dicke, Char Suntken and Linda Middleton to the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals for 2023.
Because of the difficulty in finding qualified candidates, the commissioners waived a political party requirement and that members have a level 2 or 3 certification.
The commissioners also considered two candidates for a position on the DeKalb County Plan Commission: Sarah Delbecq, whose current term on the plan commission is expiring, and Angie Holt.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson made a motion to appoint Angie Holt to the plan commission. Commissioners’ President William Hartman seconded.
From the audience, DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring asked what meeting rules the commissioners use and if the chair is allowed to second the motion.
After discussion the commissioners agreed Hartman could second the motion.
Commissioner Mike Watson said he was concerned the appointment was being handled in this manner rather than in an executive session, which would be a closed meeting.
“I am concerned that this is being handled this way rather than discussion in executive session like we did the other appointments without the opportunity for any other back-and-forth discussion. I’m a little concerned about the idea over the motivation to replace a plan commission member who has been on the commission for some time and has not had any kind of issues or problems or complaints,” Watson said.
“Without going into detail, which we are not allowed to do, I will have to counter your statement there has not been any problems or issues,” said Hartman.
“Well, I would say that, and of course I’ve sat on the plan commission, and as a commissioner, I’ve not had anyone approach me with any kind of issues or problems with Sarah. In fact, we’ve got a number of letters of support, and I’ll leave it at that,” Watson said.
The motion to appoint Holt passed by a vote of 2-1, with Watson opposed.
