FORT WAYNE — Nathan Kaiser, 48, and Leary Kaiser, 20, both of Butler, are charged in separate indictments with multiple firearm-related offenses, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said Thursday.
According to documents in the case, Nathan Kaiser, the owner of Darkside Armory, a federal firearms licensee, was charged in a 17-count indictment with possession of an unregistered machine gun, unregistered silencers and a bump stock device in violation of the National Firearm Act.
Leary Kaiser, an employee of Darkside Armory, was charged in a four-count indictment with falsifying ATF form 4473 to indicate more firearms were purchased than actually occurred during the transaction and also for lying to agents about these falsifications.
“The alleged charges here should send a strong message that illegal weapon possession and falsification of firearm-related purchase documents will not be tolerated,” Kirsch said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasized that an Indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.
If the men are convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by a judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith.
“I wish to commend ATF for their hard work on this case and their commitment to public safety that flows from compliance with the National Firearms Act requirements,” Kirsch said.
