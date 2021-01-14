WATERLOO — Heather Krebs will continue to serve as president of the DeKalb Central school board for the coming year.
The board voted 3-2 to retain Krebs as its president during its annual organizational meeting Tuesday.
Krebs was nominated by Valerie Armstrong. Greg Lantz then went on to nominate Tim Haynes.
Calling for a vote, Superintendent Steve Teders reminded the nominees it was permissible to vote for themselves. Armstrong and Haynes voted for Krebs, along with Krebs herself. Lantz and new board member Jeff Johnson voted for Haynes.
Haynes then was re-elected as secretary. Remaining board members Lantz, Armstrong and Johnson will serve as vice presidents.
In November, Krebs was elected to a third term on the board, defeating John Davis for the Auburn-Union Township seat. Johnson was elected to fill the Fairfield/Smithfield Township seat formerly held by Jay Baumgartner. Armstrong was unopposed for the Union and Jackson townships seat. At the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller administered the oath of office to all three.
The board went on to approve various appointments, including: Steve Snider as school district treasurer and cafeteria extracurricular treasurer; Gina Buhr as district deputy treasurer; Donald Stuckey as hearing officer; Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn as assistant hearing officer; Krebs and Armstrong as the board representatives on the DeKalb County Central United School District Foundation; Krebs as the board’s legislative representative; Haynes as the board’s agriculture advisory representative; Lantz as the board’s appointment to the Auburn Redevelopment Commission; Haynes as the board’s appointment to the Ashley Redevelopment Commission and Waterloo Redevelopment Commission; and Johnson as the board’s appointment to the Waterloo Parks Board.
The board voted to retain Mefford, Weber & Blythe as the school district’s law firm, with Erik Weber serving as lead school attorney. Teders said the law firm has served the school district for decades and has been a “great service” to the district, and he recommended it be retained.
During board discussion, Lantz questioned the extent of the law firm’s involvement in teacher contract negotiations, beyond contract review.
While saying it was “nothing personal,” Lantz also said Krebs should recuse herself from voting on hiring the law firm, because Weber contributed funds to her campaign for re-election last year.
“While it’s not illegal, I do think it becomes an ethical concern,” Lantz said.
“Sure, if you’d like me to recuse, I will,” Krebs responded.
Responding to Lantz’s comments, Weber said he is not present during teacher contract negotiations but provides legal advice that contracts are legal and in compliance with state Board of Education requirements. On donating to Krebs’ campaign, Weber said he provides contributions to different people and it has nothing to do with any legal advice he might offer. Weber said it is not unethical or illegal and is an individual decision.
The exchange between Lantz and Weber continued with Lantz saying, “We are just going to have to agree to disagree.”
“I’m perfectly able to accept that — that we don’t agree on that issue. It’s not a problem,” Weber responded.
Armstrong said she has appreciated the law firm’s willingness to explain things and be approachable when the board has had questions.
“Given the unprecedented times we are all in right now, to look to change who we use for our legal services I think would be irresponsible,” Teders said. “We are constantly navigating a global pandemic and trying to keep our schools open, and Erik and his office have been with us, advising, and I know full well not charging for every hour that we’re seeking out his legal opinion and his office’s legal opinion as we navigate through this time.”
“Given the perceived conflict of interest, I will recuse myself from the vote,” Krebs said. “That being said, I will say that all the years I’ve been on the board, I have supported Mefford, Weber & Blythe as our legal counsel. … On a personal note, I appreciate the support of Mr. Weber and his wife and family and Mr. Blythe and his family. They have been great supporters, and I just think I can’t speak fondly enough of the appreciation that I have for them.”
The board voted 3-1 to retain the law firm, with Armstrong, Haynes and Johnson in favor and Lantz opposed.
Under the terms of employment, the firm will be paid a $950 retainer and $100 for each chargeable hour, plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses. Teders noted that Weber’s regular rate is $200 per hour.
In other business Tuesday:
• The board approved using McKibben Demographic Research and Jerome McKibben to conduct a demographic study for the district in the amount of $4,900 for the project and $300 for a virtual presentation.
“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt far and wide. Over the past year we have seen significant changes in how we provide educational programming to the families and students we serve,” Teders said in recommending the study.
“Our enrollment continues to serve as the primary indicator of the programming and resources we are able to offer our students,” Teders added. “Therefore, understanding future enrollments is imperative for district strategic planning.”
McKibben has performed numerous district studies in the past, Teders said.
“An updated demographic study will be beneficial for enrollment forecasts, programming, facilities planning, pandemic impact, budgeting, along with many other factors the district will find useful,” Teders added.
• The board awarded a “construction manager as constructor” contract to Fetters Construction for the J.R. Watson Elementary School courtyard project.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said the $7,500 contract is for an initial collaborative phase in the design process.
Last March, the board took bids on the courtyard project using the district’s typical design-build process, with the lowest bid coming in nearly twice the estimated price. The board rejected all bids and voted to table the project until a new kitchen and cafeteria at the school were complete to determine the remaining funds and also to possibly select an alternate method of construction, Snider said.
Under the “construction manager as constructor” method, “the contractor is ‘hired’ and involved collaboratively in the design process to assist in modifications to bring the project within financial scope,” Snider said.
• The board approved a resolution to continue to provide COVID-19-related leaves through March 31.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: DeKalb High School paraprofessional Beatrice Blohm-Hart; bus garage custodian Kassy Fry; Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Tonya Rogers; and DeKalb Middle School custodian Janice Gains.
The board approved the reassignment of Maggie Pinedo from custodial to Spanish-speaking school-to-home liaison. The board also approved the appointments of: custodian Rachael Martin; middle school substitutes Sarah Chapman and Lindsay Haynes; J.R. Watson custodian Casey Cosier; bus driver trainer and transportation custodian Megan Reinoehl; bus driver trainer Erin Medina; and transportation bus assistant Melissa Hyde.
