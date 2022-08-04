WATERLOO — A Laurel Hill, Florida man was killed after he fell through the roof of a commercial structure in DeKalb County Thursday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 2300 block of C.R. 27, in Waterloo around 11:24 a.m. Thursday on reports of a male who fell through the roof of a commercial structure.
A release from the sheriff’s department said it was determined upon talking with witnesses that Kevin Rogers, 24, of Laurel Hill, Florida was working with a contracted company on the roof of a previously burnt 24-foot tall structure. While removing the metal roofing preparing the structure for demolition, Rogers fell through the structure of the roof.
Rogers was wearing the proper safety harness at the time of the fall, however, the harness wasn’t secured to any safety equipment to prevent him from falling.
A second worker identified as William Rogers, 24, of Laurel Hill, Florida was also working in the same area at the time and fell through the same location as he also did not have his safety harness secured.
Kevin Rogers was pronounced deceased at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. William Rogers was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for further treatment for his injuries. He was last listed in stable condition with rib fractures.
