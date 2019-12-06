AUBURN — Plans for a proposed new medical office will be considered for approval by the Auburn Plan Commission in a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Vasari Development of Fort Wayne intends to build a medical office for orthopedics and physical therapy with 16 treatment rooms, according to Plan Commission documents.
A potential future addition is included on the development plan for the 7.2-acre site.
The property lies along the east side of Smaltz Way, south of the Paradise Buffet and north of the Hampton Inn hotel.
The proposal calls for a building of approximately 14,090 square feet and parking areas with 157 spaces.
