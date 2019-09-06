FORT WAYNE — People can visit 16 of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions for free Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. during the 21st anniversary of Fort Wayne’s Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown event.
Free passports are available at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location or may be printed at VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist.
Visitors can use the passports to gain free admission to: the Allen County Courthouse; Artlink; Allen County Public Library; Diocesan Museum; Embassy Theatre; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory; The Old Fort; The History Center; Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum; The Landing; Little River Wetlands Monarch Festival; Parkview Field; Science Central; Riverfront Fort Wayne; The Lincoln Tower; and Fort Wayne Visitors Center.
For more information, people may call 424-3700 or visit VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.