AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers says it will have lineup of significant pre-war automobiles, race cars, sports cars, classics and select American muscle car at its 14th annual Auburn Auction, Sept. 3-4 at its headquarters south of Auburn.
Among the pre-war automobiles consigned to the Labor Day Weekend sale is a well-known 1934 Packard Twelve Individual Custom Convertible with custom coachwork by Dietrich. Offered at no reserve, the car has won awards from Pebble Beach and the Concours d’Elegance of America at St. John’s, as well as having served as the subject for the Franklin Mint model.
Another important pre-war motorcar slated for the auction is an Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club-certified 1930 Duesenberg Model J Berline with coachwork by Willoughby, Offered at no reserve with just 36,500 miles, it is described as one of the lowest-mileage Model J’s known.
Race car highlights in this year’s sale include a 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe CSX 2469, previously owned and driven by Carroll Shelby and driven also by racing luminaries such as Phil Hill, Derek Hill, Derek Bell, John Morton and Brian Redman. Its vintage racing history includes wins at Goodwood and Laguna Seca.
“Many of the most important cars ever conceived have been built and sold in Auburn over the years, and we’re proud to keep carrying that torch forward,” said Rod Egan, Worldwides’ principal and chief auctioneer. “For well over a decade, we’ve handled the sale of some of the most iconic cars and finest private collections here at home in Indiana, and broken a few records along the way, and we’re looking forward once again to a great event over Labor Day weekend.”
Also selling in Auburn without reserve is an AACA Senior award-winning 1931 Cadillac Series 370A V-12 Roadster, one of just 10 known to exist, and a multiple-race-winning 1960 Omega Jaguar, test driven by Sir Jackie Stewart and owned and raced by Formula 1 test driver John Miles.
Other consignments include a sporty. Pebble Beach award-winning 1929 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A Roadster and a rare and i1984 Ferrari 512 BBi, with just 5,000 miles from new.
American sports and muscle cars in the lineup include a numbers-matching 1963 Chevrolet Corvette “Split-Window” Coupe and a well-documented 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible.
Auction-goers can also look forward to an eclectic offering of automobilia and memorabilia, the auction company said.
The Auburn Auction is scheduled as a live and simultaneous online event for Sept. 3-4 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, with preview days from Wednesday, Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.