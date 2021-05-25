AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival will sponsor a new event, Auburn Americana, on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, during this year’s classic car festival
The new event will take at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, the festival said in an announcement Tuesday.
Auburn Americana events will include a 400-space swap meet, a 500-space car corral and a car show featuring “The Year of the Woody.” These new events will run concurrently with the traditional ACD Festival events that are held annually on the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
Details for these partnering events are still being completed, but they will appear on the festival’s website, acdfestival.org, as well as on social media once they become available.
“The ACD Festival’s hope is that offering these additional partnering events in downtown Auburn during the festival will connect the space between both venues to provide an even more expanded experience for visitors. We like to include new events each year while keeping the rich tradition of those festival favorites like the Friday cruise-in and Saturday’s Parade of Classics that have been offered for many years,” said Leslie Peel, ACD Festival executive director.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club back to Auburn, finally, for their annual reunion, as well as the many other visitors we missed with the 2020 ACD Festival’s cancellation,” Peel added. “We are looking forward to this year to be even bigger and better than ever.”
For more information regarding the Auburn Americana events being held at the fairgrounds, and to secure car corral and/or swap meet vendor space, people may contact 260-573-0022.
For more detailed information regarding other festival events, people can visit acdfestival.org, contact the festival office at 925-3600 or send email to leslie@acdfestival.org. A detailed event listing will be included in the festival magazine being distributed in mid-June. Copies will be available at the ACD Festival office inside the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne Street, at the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, 1601 S. Van Buren St., and at other local museums and businesses.
