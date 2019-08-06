AUBURN — Monday night, Clint Stephens thought he was going to a euchre tournament.
A large crowd at Byler Lane Winery near Auburn had other ideas.
At a private party at the winery, Stephens was honored for his 50 years of service to DeKalb County.
Just about every day, Clint Stephens can be found tending to the colorful flowers surrounding the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Auburn.
Stephens credits a grower for providing the starts and teaching him everything he knew when it came to flowers and their care.
“People come from all over just to see the flowers,” he said. “They write us letters, and that makes it worthwhile.
“If there’s one flower that looks bad, it really bothers us. We want to make sure they all look good.”
Planning for Monday’s event started back in April, but Sandi Wilcox, who serves as DeKalb County treasurer, feared she spoiled the surprise when she discovered Stephens had been invited to and showed up for one of the planning meetings.
Thinking quickly, Wilcox assured Stephens there would be no recognition or party.
Of course that wasn’t the case; he simply wasn’t invited to any more meetings.
“Honest to God, I didn’t know,” Stephens said about Monday’s surprise. “She pulled it off on the euchre tournament. We’ve played a lot of euchre, and we always have.
“When I pulled in, I thought, ‘Boy, there’s a lot of cars here.’ I couldn’t believe it when I opened the door ... still don’t believe it. Nobody mentioned it at the courthouse. It was a total surprise.”
“Clint’s like our ambassador to DeKalb County,” Wilcox said. “He will give tours; he’s always there at the courthouse. He knows everybody, and he will do anything for you. ...We love him.”
The surprise party included awards and declarations:
• DeKalb County Commissioners Donald Grogg, William Hartman and Jacqueline Rowan proclaimed Monday as Clint Stephens Day. The proclamation was read by retired U.S. magistrate judge and former DeKalb Circuit Court Judge Paul Cherry.
In the proclamation, Stephens was cited for his work with the Auburn Improvement Association, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Garden Club, National Garden Club, Auburn Arts Commission and the Downtown Auburn Main Street Program, to name a few.
• Gov. Eric Holcomb named Stephens a Distinguished Hoosier of the State of Indiana. State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, read the proclamation on behalf of the governor.
“Some individuals distinguish themselves through significant contributions to their communities … the qualities and characteristics of such individuals reflect the best qualities of the state of Indiana,” Holcomb wrote. “(Stephens) is such a person who has earned the respect and admiration of Hoosiers across the state.”
• Stephens was presented with an engraved garden bench bearing his name and noting his 50 years of service to DeKalb County.
“It’s for you to sit, not in your retirement, because this is not a retirement party, but you do deserve a rest every now and then,” Wilcox said.
When she came to the courthouse to start her job six years ago, Stephens was right there to greet her, Wilcox said. “From the very first day, he was there to meet me and say hello,” she said. “He was one of the first people who did that.
“I’m just glad we were able to do this for him.”
“I so love the people at the courthouse,” Stephens said. “I don’t mind going to work. I don’t like sitting on the couch for very long.
“I get up at 3 or 4 every morning and I try to be at work at 5,” he said. “I still love the job and I love the people, so it’s easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.