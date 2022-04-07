AUBURN — A Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday, accused of molesting a 7-year-old boy.
Andrew Weber, 19, of the 100 block of East Maple Street, is charged with child molesting, a Level 3 felony.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday by Ashley Marshal Scott Barnhart, the alleged victim was interviewed at the child advocacy center in Fort Wayne. When asked by a forensic interviewer why he was being interviewed, the boy said, “because something went wrong,” according to the affidavit.
When asked to explain what had gone wrong, the boy said that on Nov. 6, 2021, his parents and Weber’s parents were playing cards at a home in Ashley. The boy said he and Weber were playing X-Box while their parents were playing cards.
The boy said eventually they became bored with that and that he and Weber went upstairs to the boy’s bedroom to find something to do.
While in the boy’s bedroom, Weber allegedly performed or submitted the boy to sexual conduct, according to charging documents.
The boy said Weber told him not to tell anyone as he would get in trouble.
When asked what made him tell anyone, the boy said “because he has been thinking about it every day and just wanted to get it over with,” the affidavit said.
The victim’s parents provided a statement to police about what had taken place, the affidavit said.
The statement read that on Feb. 18, 2022, the boy had told his sister that Weber was “very weird,” and that Weber had done something “very bad to him,” the affidavit said.
Weber and his parents met with the boy’s parents and Weber proceeded to tell the same story about what had taken place. The alleged victim’s mother was aware Weber had a developmental disorder, the affidavit said. As he was explaining what he had done he kept saying, “Oh my gosh,” and that he was ashamed, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 25, the alleged victim’s parents, Weber and his parents met with an area minister, the affidavit said.
The minister confirmed the meeting with police and said he was under the impression from a conversation with Weber’s father that Weber had tried to perform the act on the alleged victim, the affidavit said.
The minister told police he had asked Weber if he had anything to say about the incident and Weber stated that he went into the boy’s room and stated, “I did it,” or “I did the thing,” according to the affidavit.
The minister said he asked Weber what he meant and Weber replied, “What dad said,” according to the affidavit.
The minister said Weber gave no further details, but felt that Weber’s statement confirmed what Weber’s father told him, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.