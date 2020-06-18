GARRETT — A utility pole in the Brennan Estates addition along Second Street has stopped progress for what is believed to be the nation’s first school-owned subdivision.
The six-acre parcel was gifted to the Garrett High School Building Trades program in 2015. It has since been divided to nine lots, with plans for the infrastructure to be completed in July and the first home started in August.
A utility pole currently blocking the platted main entrance of the subdivision needs to be moved about 36 feet north, adding an unexpected, upfront cost of an estimated $20,000 for the school district.
Chad Sutton, director of Garrett High School’s Career Development Program, appeared at Tuesday’s Garrett Board of Works meeting to consider options, including having the city pay the cost, with the school paying back the city when equity becomes available from lot sales. Plans are to build one home per year, Sutton said.
City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said any payment by the city must be cleared by Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle and the State Board of Accounts.
The current service is above ground, but it will need to be bored underground due to its proximity to the school. Brinkerhoff suggested discussion with Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools Superintendent Tonya Weaver to hammer out details.
Due to time constraints, the board gave unanimous approval to enter discussion and any possible agreement with the school, pending approval by the State Board of Accounts, before its next session July 7. The measure also would need approval by the Garrett Common Council at its meeting the same day.
Also Tuesday, following review by Brinkerhoff and City Engineer Aaron Ott, API Construction was awarded the contract for this year’s Community Crossings matching grant project.
Four bids were opened June 2: Brooks Construction, $497,347; E&B Paving, $447,470; API, $428,495; and Wayne Asphalt & Construction, $494,082. While all bids were complete and responsive, the project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Ott said.
As API currently is working on last year’s Community Crossings project, Ott said the company can roll the two projects into one in the city’s favor, with work around the school to be moved to the top of the list and an extension on other projects, and could complete them less time.
“This will cut down some mobility costs, and the money could be used elsewhere in the projects,” City Planner Milton Otero said. More than $800,000 in roadwork and concrete will be done through the grants.
Otero reported the city has received a “no further action” letter and environmental restrictive covenants for the former Torco gas station site in the 800 block of South Randolph Street that was torn down in early 2018. The site had buried fuel tanks that were being monitored and sampled quarterly for at least two years.
Otero also reported eight applications have been turned in so far this year for the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. He said five trees will need to be cut down if the projects are approved. Applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Garrett residents are continuing to respond to the 2020 census, currently at a rate of 71%, above the state average of 65.6%. People can phone Otero’s office at 357-4154 with any questions regarding filling out the census forms.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 192 calls between June 2-15. Police issued 18 traffic warnings, 17 traffic tickets and investigated three property-damage accidents and handled one personal-injury accident. Officers made 25 arrests, including 14 for drugs, four warrants, three miscellaneous arrests, two for traffic violations, and one apiece for operating while intoxicated and battery. He also noted 71 security checks were made in the period.
McPherson was given permission by the board to begin a hiring process for officers in order to have a pool of candidates in the event of future openings.
During the same two-week period, Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr recorded 47 code violations, with most for tall grass, weeds and rubbish. Her report showed 45 certified letters were sent, 29 code violations complied, with nine abate notices forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger told board members his crews removed six fallen trees and did a second brush pickup this month following a strong storm June 10.
He also noted workers have sprayed for mosquitoes the past three weeks and treated storm basins for mosquito control. His department has been busy mowing and sweeping streets, and he reported city parks are up and ready for residents to enjoy and facility rentals available under Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch was given permission to purchase a Gravely mower to replace a current model “that has issues.” He presented a quote for $12,688 for the unit. He reported extensive storm damage last week, but all had been repaired by 10 p.m. that night.
Fiber optic construction is expected to begin this week at the Garrett State Bank’s branch at South Randolph and Maple Knoll Drive, and then work inward. Otero said installation is now offered by Auburn Essential Services at no cost, and he encouraged residents to take advantage of the special deal.
