These tickets were paid in Butler City Court June 17-24. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Coltyn W. Aden, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kyle S. Allen, Butler, driving while suspended, $258 (BPD); failure to prove financial responsibility, $308 (BPD).
Randy J. Allen, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Yazeed Mohamed Awad, Kendallville, delivery of tobacco/liquor to a minor, $171 (BPD).
Andrew L. Baker, Waterloo, failure to avoid conflict with traffic, $171 (GPD).
Noahh K. Baker, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Merritt Ann Barnard, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Shyrah I. Bennett, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Abigail M. Bort, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shalyn N. Bowman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Robin C. Brown, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Austin G. Bulloch, New Haven, failure to provide resident turkey license, $171 (ICO); failure to register, $175 (BPD).
Dylan J. Clark, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Minne M. Crumit, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Codi N. Davis, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Thongchit Davis, Bremen, speeding, $175 (DC).
Thomas Michael Deck, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kurt R. Derrow, Leo, no registration plate, $175 (WPD).
Steven J.I. Disalle, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Tina M. Dombroff, Corunna, left of center, $165 (GPD).
Lisa A. Eardly, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Spencer D. Freed, Huntertown, no registration, $175 (GPD).
Tiffany Dawn Fugate, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Zackary T. Gaetz, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Bailey J.A. Galloway, Greensboro, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sue Ellen-Bible Hancher, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brian D. Hartman, Hoagland, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Peter Hau, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Michael J. Heyes, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Gregory M. Hoffman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Gillian E.M. Hood, Woodburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Ashtyn L. Jones, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kira M. Kasdorf, DeWitt, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dane W. Knapp, Corunna, speeding, $196 (DC).
Brandie K. Koskie, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Derek Adam Kruse, Woodburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Philip M. LaTour, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Lindsay R. Likens, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Diane L. Luechauer, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Veronica L. McDowell, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Scott Allyn McLeish, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Justin L. Morgan, Woodburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Tina Marie Owens, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Tena F. Pruitt II, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Brian D. Quick, Noblesville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Khiry H. Raspberry, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sonali Roy, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Mung M. Sang, Kentwood, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Noah C. Sattison, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Emily S. Wetzel-Sexton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
John P. Shisler, LaOtto, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
William Ryan Shoemaker, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hannah M. Smead, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Audrey E.E. Smith, Payne, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Rainier D. Smith, Angola, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Timothy A. Smith, Burton, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Teri J. Studeman, Hamilton, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Jerry M. Thompson, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Alexander S. Tingley, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Dana Virginia Travick, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Morgan V. Warford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Adam J. Witmer, Spencerville, learner permit violation, $160 (GPD).
Kent A. Wright, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jason Yang, Hicksville, New York, speeding, $150 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
