INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Thursday released its annual report scoring state legislators on how they voted on key business legislation in the recent General Assembly.
Overall marks are lower this year, ranging from 33% to 90%.
Scores for northeast Indiana legislators are:
• Rep. David Abbott, 83% for 2020 and 87% two-year average;
• Rep. Ben Smaltz, 79% for 2020 and 89% four-year average;
• Rep. Dennis Zent, 80% for 2020 and 93% four-year average;
• Sen. Susan Glick, 90% for 2020 and 87% four-year average; and
• Sen. Dennis Kruse, 90% for 2020 and 88% career average.
“The purpose of the Legislative Vote Analysis is to show citizens and employers how their lawmakers voted on issues vital to the state’s economy,” said Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “The lower scores reflect that this General Assembly simply passed on too many economic opportunities by outright defeating vital legislation or letting the measures die.
“In addition, an unusually large number of bad bills were filed and moved through at least portions of the legislative process, diverting time and focus away from important business community priorities,” he said.
Bills included for examination in the Legislative Vote Analysis relate to the Indiana Chamber’s economic development plan, Indiana Vision 2025). The plan contains 37 goals in the areas of promoting outstanding talent, attractive business climate, superior Iinfrastructure and dynamic and creative culture.
Among the legislation included in the report that became law: tobacco reforms to decrease the state’s smoking/vaping rate, health care cost transparency, unemployment insurance rate schedule certainty (before the current pandemic) and a model for enhancing regional development efforts.
“Lawmakers rightly got credit for passing these priority measures, but the report also held them accountable for what they left on the table,” Brinegar notes. “Policies like broadly recognizing occupational licenses earned outside Indiana, common-sense township reforms and relaxing business personal tax assessment on depreciated equipment. All need to happen.”
Legislators who scored 70% or greater for the most recent four-year voting period are eligible for endorsement consideration by the Indiana Chamber’s political action committee, Indiana Business for Responsive Government.
This marks the 36th year the Indiana Chamber has measured state legislators’ voting performance on bills that reflect the organization’s public policy positions.
