AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department has issued a reminder about fireworks safety and fireworks laws:
Fireworks safety
• Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks without adult supervision.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.
• Use a clear, open area and keep the audience a safe distance from the shooting site.
• Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks device.
• Only purchase and light 1.4G consumer fireworks. Examples include bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.
• Light only one firework item at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.
• Have a fire extinguisher, water supply, hose, or bucket of water nearby.
• Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators where the wind is blowing away from them.
• Never smoke or drink alcoholic beverages while handling fireworks.
• Never aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.
• Sparklers burn at extremely hot temperatures from 1,200 to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. Glow sticks make an excellent, safer alternative to sparklers, especially for young children.
Fireworks laws
Auburn City Ordinance 2007-07
Definitions:
1) Consumer Fireworks: A small firework that is designed primarily to produce visible or audible effects by combustion and that is required to comply with the construction, chemical composition, and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission under 16 CFR 1507. The term also includes some small devices designed to produce an audible effect, such as whistling devices, ground devices containing 50 milligrams or less of explosive composition, and aerial devices containing one hundred thirty (130) milligrams or less of explosive composition. Propelling and expelling charges consisting of a mixture of charcoal sulfur, and potassium nitrate are not considered to be designed to produce an audible effect. Consumer fireworks include:
a) aerial devices, which include, but are not limited to, sky rockets, missile type rockets, helicopter or aerial spinners, roman candles, mines, and shells;
b) ground-audible devices, which include, but are not limited to, firecrackers, salutes and chasers; and
c) firework devices containing combinations of the effects described in clauses (a) and (b).
2) Firework. Any composition or device designed for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, deflagration, or detonation. Fireworks consist of consumer fireworks. The following items are excluded from the definition of fireworks:
a) Model rockets.
b) Toy pistol caps.
c) Emergency signal flares.
d) Matches.
e) Fixed ammunition for firearms.
f) Ammunition components intended for use in firearms, muzzle loading cannon, or small arms.
g) Shells, cartridges, and primers for use in firearms, muzzle loading cannons, or small arms.
h) Indoor pyrotechnics special effects material.
i) M-80s, cherry bombs, silver salutes, and any device banned by the federal government.
B) Consumer use of fireworks: No person within the corporate boundaries of the city shall use or display or permit to be used or displayed any type of consumer fireworks on any other day or time other than the following:
1. June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, July 9, between the hours of 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset;
2. Labor Day and the Sunday before Labor Day from 10:00 a.m. until two (2) hours after sunset;
3. July 4 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 midnight;
4. Between the hours of 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1;
5. No other date or time is permitted for consumer use of fireworks.
Indiana law dealing with sky lanterns: Sky lanterns are not allowed to be released into the sky without having an anchor or being tethered so that they cannot freely lift into the atmosphere. See section 308.1.6.3 of the Indiana Fire Code.
