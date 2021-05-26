AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County recently hired two new staff members to gain a full staff for the first time since October 2019.
Chelsea McGill is the organization’s new community impact coordinator. She joins recently hired Mark Burnworth, resource development coordinator, to complete Executive Director Tyler Cleverly’s team.
McGill, a 2004 DeKalb High School graduate, has a background in elementary education, and she taught locally for nearly 10 years before taking her new position at United Way. She brings to the nonprofit agency her leadership and experience in community involvement she attained while being an educator. McGill co-chaired her school’s science fair for five years and led the Family Involvement Team in planning family events after school.
In her new role, she will be overseeing the Community Impact grants that serve needs of the community that directly impact DeKalb County. McGill also will oversee Kindergarten Countdown Camp that runs in June each summer. This year there will be four classrooms with 20 students in each, and sessions will be held at J.R. Watson and J.E. Ober Elementary schools. She will be spearheading the Power of the Purse event this September, as well, with more information coming out later this month.
“I am very excited to be working with such an outstanding organization that directly impacts and supports the very community that I grew up in and plan to return to,” McGill said. She currently resides in Fort Wayne. She is planning on returning to DeKalb County in the near future with her husband and two young boys.
Burnworth, a 2003 graduate of Fort Wayne Christian School, also attended Hillsdale Free Will Baptist College in Moore, Oklahoma, for marketing and ministry. He has a strong background in sales and marketing and will take these skills to deepen the relationships between corporate donors and the United Way of DeKalb County. Burnworth serves his community as a Utility Service Board member in Huntertown and president of his homeowners association.
In Burnworth’s new role, he will oversee the annual campaign and develop lasting relationships. The Day of Caring event also will be his responsibility. He will secure sponsors, volunteers and solicit projects for DeKalb County. Social media, monthly newsletters and marketing materials also will be managed by Burnworth.
“I have wanted to work for United Way for a long time and was blessed with the opportunity to join the United Way of DeKalb County. The opportunity to make a positive influence by growing awareness of our organization's causes and helping this community is my focus,” Burnworth said. He and his wife, Emily, live in Huntertown with their son, Colin, and Newfiedoodle Hank.
“When the two positions opened, I knew it would be a challenge to find people that had the same passion for DeKalb County that the former staff had. The interview process lasted longer than I envisioned, but I knew that I had to find the perfect people for these roles,” Cleverly said. “Finding the right combination of skills was a something that I knew I had to do not just for myself, but for DeKalb County, as our county deserves the best people working towards taking care of the greatest needs day in and day out. I interviewed over 30 people, but these two stood out immediately.
“They both bring a variety of experience that will serve the county in their roles, but their passion for people is what set them apart. I could not be more thrilled to be able to bring two quality individuals on board to help lead United Way of DeKalb County into the future,” he added.
