Norfolk Southern performing crossing work
BUTLER — The Norfolk Southern railroad is performing repairs at the following crossings, according to Butler Mayor Mike Hartman:
C.R. 75 and C.R. 79 are currently closed.
Today, the crossings at C.R. 28, Railroad Street and South Broadway will be closed.
Hartman said he was told the Federal Street crossing would remain open.
A news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation said work on the S.R. 1 crossing is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.