ANGOLA — Seventy-seven in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.
Evan Zielke of Auburn, majoring in electrical engineering, was among the students honored during the April 26 ring ceremony in Best Hall.
The ring ceremony is the public induction of candidates into the Order of the Engineer, a fellowship of engineers who are trained in science and technology and dedicated to the practice, teaching or administration of their profession.
During the ceremony, engineering students are invited to accept the Obligation of the Engineer and a stainless steel ring is placed on the smallest finger of the working hand. The obligation is a formal statement of an engineer’s responsibilities to the public and to the profession. Both the order and the obligation serve to stimulate public recognition by engineers of two basic principles: that the primary purpose of the engineering profession is the protection of the public health, safety and welfare; and that all members of the engineering profession share a common bond.
Trine University conducted its first ring ceremony in November 1978.
