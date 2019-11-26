FORT WAYNE – Brian Nordan, 42, of Auburn, Dustin Coleman, 42, of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Angela Jasinski, 29, of Granger, have been charged in an Indictment alleging 13 counts of wire fraud involving more than $3 million, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II said Tuesday.
Nordan was charged in all counts, while Coleman was charged in three of the counts, and Jaskinski was charged in two of the counts.
According to documents in the case, it is alleged that since March 2006 Nordan was a salaried employee in the position of chief marketing officer and general manager of a Fort Wayne company. He was in charge of managing the company’s practice, with authority over the day-to-day operations of the business, for which he was entrusted with access to the company’s accounts and finances. Coleman was Nordan’s domestic partner and eventual spouse, and Jasinski is Nordan’s sister.
According to the allegations in the Indictment, between Aug. 8, 2012, and June 1, 2018, in the northern district of Indiana and elsewhere, Nordan knowingly devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses and representations from the company, aided and abetted by Coleman and Jasinski.
The purpose of the scheme allegedly was to divert or embezzle money from the company for the personal use and benefit of Nordan, Coleman, and Jasinski. The loss to the company from the fraudulent scheme totaled approximately $3,038,857.
The manner and means used to carry out the scheme, as alleged, included:
• ”the unauthorized use of company issued credit cards”,
• “the unauthorized use of company funds to pay personal credit cards”,
• “the unauthorized use of company funds for claimed reimbursement expenses”,
• “the unauthorized use of company funds to pay non-business-related vendors”,
• “the unauthorized use of company funds to pay non-employees’ wages and benefits”, and
• “the unauthorized use of company funds which were invested in a toothpaste business.”
For the purposes of executing the scheme, the individuals allegedly caused to be transmitted by means of wire, 13 communications in interstate commerce. The wires involve conduct between May 2017 and May 2018 and include payment from the company’s accounts to pay personal credit card debts, charges at Lowe’s, and payroll payments from the company’s third-party payroll vendor to Coleman and Jasinski.
“Employers hire individuals with the understanding that they will be honest and not exploit them for personal financial gain,” Kirsch said. “When, as alleged in this indictment, individuals do exploit their employers for illegal financial gain, my office and our law enforcement partners will investigate and prosecute.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office emphasized that an Indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
If those indicted are convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indiana Financial Crimes Task Force with the assistance of the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit of the Indiana State Police.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.