AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has issued its guidance for observing Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Please follow these recommendations to ensure a safe and healthy Halloween season,” the department said:
1. Anyone who has symptoms of the coronavirus, or has been notified of being in close contact (with or without symptoms) needs to stay home and not participate in community Halloween events.
2. A costume mask is not a substitute for a fabric mask.
3. Both social distancing and mask-wearing are very important.
4. Please, no homemade candies — all candy needs to be purchased pre-wrapped.
5. Anyone handing out candy needs to wash their hands frequently.
The department said additional guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
