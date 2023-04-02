NORTH WEBSTER — While the four northeast Indiana counties were spared the wrath in Friday's storms, survey teams with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office has confirmed several tornadoes.
Another round of severe weather is possible Tuesday night, according to an NWS report issued Sunday. That preliminary report puts most of eastern Indiana in the marginal risk category for severe weather, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.
NWS survey teams confirmed EF-0 and EF-2 tornadoes touched down Friday night northeast of Fort Wayne near Harlan.
Some of the worst damage was found near S.R. 37 and Black Road in Allen County, according to the NWS.
The NWS said the EF-2 tornado in Allen County produced estimate peak winds of 120 mph with a maximum path width of 400 yards.
That tornado touched down at 11:36 p.m. about 3 miles north of New Haven and remained on the ground for 7.86 miles, lasting seven minutes. It lifted about 1 mile south of Harlan.
"The tornado developed over the northeast side of Fort Wayne and raced northeast toward the town of Harlan," an NWS survey team's summary report read. "Many homes and farms had minor to major damage. Extensive tree and power line damage occurred as well, especially along and south of IN 37 where the most significant damage was observed."
The EF-0 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 75 mph, touched down at 11:44 p.m. 1 mile east of Harlan. It stayed on the ground for 1.14 miles, ending about a minute later 2 miles south of the Georgetown area in rural Allen County.
"A brief, weak EF-0 tornado formed in response to a microburst that occurred off to the south," an NWS survey team's report read. "Minor damage was observed to a few homes and barn buildings along Antwerp Road and Dean Road. Trees in the vicinity were snapped and uprooted. Debris was observed in adjacent fields."
An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Paulding County, Ohio, touching down at 11:53 p.m. 3 miles northeast of Antwerp with estimated peak winds of 80 mph. It remained on the ground for three minutes, lifting after traveling less than a mile.
Three tornadoes were confirmed in White County, an EF-0, an EF-1 and an EF-2. The EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes were on the ground for less than 2 miles each.
The EF-2 tornado began in Benton County and ended in White County. No peak winds were documented for the EF-2 tornado, but an NWS survey team said it remained on the ground for just over 15 miles and had a maximum path width of 400 yards.
An EF1 tornado, with estimated winds of 110 mph occurred in Swayzee, about 8 miles southwest of Marion in Grant County. Indiana Michigan Power said that storm broke or damaged 128 poles and brought down 295 individual spans of wires.
The NWS said survey efforts continue in Grant, Jay and Wells counties in Indiana and Allen County, Ohio.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) classifies tornadoes into categories based on wind speed. EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are considered weak tornadoes. An EF-0 tornado has wind speeds between 65-85 mph and an EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 86-110 mph.
EF-2 and EF-3 are considered strong tornadoes. An EF-2 tornado has wind speeds between 111-135 mph and an EF-3 tornado has wind speeds between 136-165 mph.
EF-4 and EF-5 are considered violent tornadoes. An EF-4 tornado has wind speeds between 166-200 mph. An EF-5 tornado has wind speeds greater than 200 mph.
