ANGOLA — Thirteen students from northeast Indiana completed degrees at Trine University at the end of the fall 2020 semester:
• Brittany Alwine of Kendallville, earning a degree in exercise science;
• Jeffery Bauman of Garrett, earning a degree in criminal justice;
• Jack Beakas of Auburn, earning a degree in civil engineering;
• Holli Beechy of Harlan, earning a degree in surgical technology;
• Ashlyn Buttermore of Auburn, earning a degree in Master of Physician Assistant Studies;
• Abby Fisher of Auburn, earning a degree in exercise science;
• Patrick Hook of Kendallville, earning a degree in accounting;
• Kelsey Lounds of Waterloo, earning a degree in accounting and Master of Business Administration;
• Chase Norton of Auburn, earning a degree in health care administration;
• Sarah Toles of Kendallville, earning a degree in exercise science;
• Jacquelyn Walkup of Kendallville, earning a degree in applied management;
• Megan Weesner of Hamilton, earning a degree in social studies education; and
Lucas Williams of Hudson, earning a degree in criminal justice.
