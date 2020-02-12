AUBURN — The first We Love Auburn Month Pub Crawl will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, from 4-10 p.m.
Pub stops will be at White Oak Wine Cafe, Auburn City Steakhouse, Auburn Brewing Company, Mad Anthony Tap Room, Auburn Moose Lodge, Four Crowns, House of Spirits, with more to come, organizers said.
Event T-shirts are available for $30. Team T-Shirts are 20 for $500 or 50 for $1,000. Anyone who wears the T-shirt during the event will receive a drink special at each participating location. T-Shirt orders are due Sunday and may be placed at auburnmainstreetpubcrawl2020.itemorder.com/sale?fbclid=IwAR2_xtlUi7X_Sf0kU8ZUhKrT_54WqynEhpQgpsNeY9LnYkGEQgCk7hzcd6E.
For more information, people may contact information@auburnmainstreet.org.
