WATERLOO — Sharing photographs of herself singing the national anthem at the Indianapolis Colts football game at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Waterloo teenager Jensen Snyder captioned the pictures, “best day of my life.”
Snyder was selected to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Colts Fan Appreciation Game against the Carolina Panthers as the 2019 Colts “Fanthem” Contest winner. She had received the news she would be singing just a week earlier.
“My mom got an email … she started screaming. She let me see it, and I started screaming,” the bubbly, 14-year-old Garrett High School freshman said.
“It was a crazy, amazing moment. A dream come true!”
Snyder has sung the national anthem at several venues, including twice at Indiana Pacers basketball games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
“I practiced like normal,” Snyder said of her run-up to Sunday’s performance. “I didn’t change anything up about it.”
Snyder admitted she felt “a little bit of pressure” the night before her performance, but from the moment she saw the Colts’ stadium “everything lifted off of me.
Snyder said she experienced an outpouring of prayers from well-wishers and supporters.
“I just felt this peace,” she added.
Snyder had a few minutes to soak in the pre-game atmosphere as she stood on the field waiting to sing.
“I kept looking around the stadium. There were so many people,” she said.
Snyder said she experienced a “wave of happiness and joy” at the conclusion of her performance.
“It was just amazing,” she said.
Snyder said the reception and treatment she received while at Lucas Oil Stadium was second to none, enjoying her own dressing room, a security escort, and a behind-the-scenes tour. She even received her own Colts jersey with “Snyder” lettered on the back.
“They treated her like a celebrity. She even had an escort the whole time. It was amazing,” said Snyder’s mother, Michelle Snyder. “She’s truly living and following her dream.”
This was the third year of the Fanthem Contest, and about 250 submissions were received. A panel of Colts staff members judged all entries on overall vocal performance, national anthem experience and Colts “fandom.”
Next up, Snyder will perform the national anthem at the Fort Wayne Komets hockey game on Sunday and open for Stars Go Dim Jan. 11 at Jacob’s Well church in Fort Wayne.
Fans and supporters can follow Snyder’s journey on her YouTube channel, Instagram, her Facebook page and her website, jensensnyderofficial.com.
