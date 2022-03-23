FORT WAYNE — Monica Lewinsky will present “The Price of Shame” as the next speaker in Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Omnibus series on April 5 at 7:30 p.m.
The presentation will take place Auer Performance Hall in Rhinehart Music Center. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available online through the university’s ticketing platform, ticketreturn.com, and in person at the Schatzlein Box Office. There is a two-ticket limit per person for this presentation.
To guarantee a seat, the free tickets may be reserved in advance on a first-come, first-served basis. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders.
All tickets reserved online will automatically be emailed to patrons and can be printed at their convenience. Digital tickets accessible via smartphone are another option to help avoid standing in line at the box office on the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office.
As a public speaker, writer, and contributor to Vanity Fair, Lewinsky addresses such topics as survival, resilience, digital reputation, and equality. She recently served as a producer for the acclaimed TV series Impeachment: American Crime Story that chronicles her experiences in Washington.
Lewinsky graduated with a degree in psychology from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and while living abroad for graduate school, earned a master’s degree in social psychology from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
