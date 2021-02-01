AUBURN — A proposed new site for the DeKalb County Highway Department has been appraised twice, resulting in an average value of $1,073,000, County Commissioners reported Monday.
Commissioners are looking to buy a 19-acre property at 3942 U.S. 6, on the east edge of Waterloo, currently owned by Henderson Concrete.
The site would replace the Highway Department’s current home on approximately 5 acres in south Auburn.
The Waterloo property includes an 11,000-square-foot, heated building, a portion of which is finished office space, said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“The existing building makes for wonderful office space right off the bat,” Sanderson said.
The county would need to build a maintenance garage, so Sanderson estimates it would cost $2 million to $2.1 million in all “for a brand-new highway department.”
A move to the Waterloo site likely would save at least $1 million compared to the cost of building new structures on county-owned land east of Auburn, Sanderson said.
Commissioners are aiming to buy and build the new Highway Department headquarters without borrowing money.
“I think it will be good for the county if we get it done,” Sanderson said. “I think we can get it done this year,” except for the maintenance garage.
Sanderson added that he believes the county could pay for the new Highway Department headquarters “out of pocket,” thanks in part to selling properties. County officials discussed the sale of three county-owned properties Monday for a total approaching $200,000.
Owners of the Henderson property have shown “some real interest in buying our property and doing a trade,” Sanderson said about the existing Highway Department site in Auburn. The first of two required appraisals has been completed on the Auburn site, valuing it at $310,000.
County Council President Rick Ring said others might be interested in the property. He said the City of Auburn could be interested in adding the acreage to neighboring Eckhart Park, and the DeKalb County Fair Association might want to buy it to expand its fairgrounds, which lie immediately to the north.
“Getting Auburn involved would probably be a good idea” to discuss the future of an unofficial street that runs through the current Highway Department site, which is used heavily by local drivers, Ring added.
Past attempts to shut off public traffic through the site met with opposition, Ring said.
“The whole thing is weird. It really needs to be looked at,” he said.
Among its three properties for sale, the county closed one transaction Monday, selling a lot at 208 E. 7th St., Auburn, to 3:16 Real Estate LLC. The vacant lot will become part of the site for a new Credent Wealth Management office building at 200 E. 7th St.
The sale was slowed by negotiations in which developers agreed to install underground piers to assure the stability of a county office building next door at 220 E. 7th St.
“We’re satisfied this is going to work — that we’re protected sufficiently,” Hartman said. Engineer Jeremy Bowers of Auburn will represent the commissioners, “making sure this is all done right,” Hartman said.
The county is looking a sell a 12-acre triangle off the north end of the county farm along C.R. 36-A northwest of Auburn. It has been appraised for $61,500. Hartman said the Rynearson family wants to add it to their neighboring farm. He said the county has no use for the land, which is mostly wooded.
Because the price is above $50,000, the County Council must approve the sale after conducting a public hearing.
Commissioners also want to sell 20 acres of land on the west side of C.R. 61, north of of the Steel Dynamics mill and southwest of Butler. Hartman said the county bought it from the Imhoff family, who would like to buy back. As a condition, the property must remain as wetland.
