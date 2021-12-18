AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in November in DeKalb County.
Malachai Nathanial Litten, 29, Butler and Holly Nicole Young, 27, Garrett.
Andrew Edward Constanzo, 33, Garrett and Hannah Lillian Rae Jacobs, 25, Fort Wayne.
Zachary Jeremiah Gerber, 22, Auburn and Allison Vera Wills, 21, Auburn.
Evan Daniel Hart, 25, Kendallville and Brianna Marie Moore, 24, Butler.
Tyson Tyler Chamberlain, 40, Hamilton and Brooke Renee Koeppe, 28, Hamilton.
Robert Steven Singer, 25, Auburn and Alaina Marie Johnston, 25, Auburn.
Kenneth Walter Jamison Jr., 42, Auburn and Sara Renae Rice, 34, Fort Wayne.
Eric Allen Dombroff, 51, Hudson and Laura Jean Tieman, 46, Waterloo.
Trinity Lee Hunter, 43, LaGrange and Aubrey Nicole Collins, 31, Auburn.
Joshua James Zelner, 35, Garrett and Rowena Naranja Lozada, 30, Garrett.
Nathaniel Wade Johnson, 28, Auburn and Amber Kay Frankford, 27, Auburn.
Zakary Allen Wilson, 26, Butler and Patricia Mae Schnepp, 26, Butler.
