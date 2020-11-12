WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Schools is hosting a Facility Needs Tour next weekend, the school district announced Thursday.
Anyone from the community is welcome to attend on Saturday, Nov. 21, beginning at 9 a.m., the announcement said.
“As you may be aware, DeKalb Central Schools has recently conducted an extensive District Facilities Needs Assessment. Although there are a number of needs throughout the district, the most substantial needs tend to be located on the DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School 6-12 campus. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend in order to get a first-hand look at the 6-12 campus,” the announcement said.
The tour will include both the inside and outside portions of the buildings, so participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and with regard to the weather conditions.
The tour will begin promptly at 9 a.m., and participants should park in the parking lot outside of door No. 3 on the south side of the high school.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks or face coverings are required, and a maximum of 50 people may attend.
People are encouraged to call DeKalb Central Schools at 920-1011 to reserve a spot as soon as possible
For those who are unable to attend, a video version will be made available the week after the tour, the school district said.
