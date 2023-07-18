BUTLER — Butler police officers will have the ability to take home the department and city-owned vehicles they use every day.
That's because the Butler Board of Works approved a “take-home” policy at Monday’s meeting.
Officers will be responsible for the care and use of the vehicles. The adopted policy stipulates that officers must keep the interior and exterior clean, in a state of emergency readiness (fuel full, fully supplied, first aid kit, fuses, charged fire extinguisher and automated external defibrillator) so that an officer may respond immediately.
The take-home policy applies to full-time police officers and allows them to drive the patrol vehicle home during their off-duty hours. Officers must live in DeKalb County or in an adjoining county to qualify.
The policy also says officers will have a take-home vehicle assigned based on availability, specialty and seniority. The police chief may consider the officer's residency in determining which vehicle is assigned.
Vehicles are to be used for police business only per the policy. Personal use is prohibited. Use of a take-home vehicle may be revoked as a disciplinary action.
At a previous meeting, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said take-home vehicles can help recruit or retain police officers, noting several agencies already have similar policies in place, including Auburn and Waterloo.
In other police department business, Patrolman Imad Alkhulaqi has resigned to accept a position with the Fort Wayne Police Department. Alkhulaqi had served with the Butler department since April 2020.
Heffelfinger asked the Board of Works to consider amending a policy of officers remaining with the department for five years. He asked for the policy to be amended to either two or three years.
Mayor Mike Hartman said there needs to be some service requirement to prevent the department from being an immediate “stepping stone” to other agencies.
Hartman asked Heffelfinger to talk with other departments for their policies.
The Board of Works approved a bid not to exceed $8,000 from Pfister Tree Service for tree removal and stump grinding at the fire department’s training facility at the former humane shelter on U.S. 6.
Fire Chief Jimmie Eck said the exterior of the building has been painted and work should be completed later this week.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said new sanitary mains and laterals along North Broadway have been set. The new water main has been installed and is undergoing testing. Once completed, individual water service connections can be made.
New fire hydrants have been set along the west side of North Broadway. Fire hydrants on the east side will be removed.
Despite two inches of rain over the weekend, Lanning said the city did not experience a combined sewer overflow event.
This year, there have been only two CSOs, compared to an average of 18 CSOs and 16 storm treatment overflows the past several years. Lanning credited that reduction to the long-term control project that has provided additional storage capacity.
The Board of Works granted a special event request for Butler Days Aug. 11-12.
The Butler City Council voted to authorize Hartman to sign a separate report and letter to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs about the status of the recovery housing project on West Depot Street.
As the houses won’t be completed by Aug. 11, architect Martin Riley has requested an extension to Nov. 9.
