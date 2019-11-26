AUBURN — A series of holiday events in downtown Auburn begins tonight with the annual Christmas Parade and lighting of the Frosty display.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. on South Main Street and proceeds on the south and east sides of the courthouse square. It ends at Courtyard Park on the corner of 7th and Cedar streets.
Following awards for parade entries, a child will throw the switch to light the Frosty display over Courtyard Park on the north wall of the James Foundation building. The privilege of lighting Frosty was awarded at a benefit auction in September.
Saturday brings the Shop Small promotion, the 10th annual holiday promotion that encourages holiday shopping at small businesses. Free gift wrapping will be available at the Auburn Atrium MarketPlace on Sixth Street, sponsored by Beacon Credit Union.
Giving Tuesday takes place Tuesday, Dec. 3. Using the hash tag #GivingTuesday, the worldwide event encourages people to give back to causes and issues that matter to them.
Girls Night Out will take place Dec. 12 from 5-8 p.m. with special shopping promotions in downtown Auburn.
Santa's Chalet in Courtyard Park will open Saturday and continue on selected dates through Dec. 21. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will greet children in the chalet, with appearances by one of their reindeer on three Saturdays.
The schedule for Santa’s Chalet:
• Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m to 1 p.m. (with reindeer Precious);
• Tuesday, Dec. 3, 4-6 p.m;
• Thursday, Dec. 5, 4-6 p.m;
• Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4-6 p.m;
• Thursday, Dec. 12, 4-6 p.m;
• Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m to 1 p.m. (with reindeer Precious);
• Tuesday, Dec. 17, 4-6 p.m;
• Thursday, Dec. 19, 4-6 p.m;
• Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m to 1 p.m. (with reindeer Holly Berry).
