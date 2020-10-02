AUBURN — Plans for a new, three-story office building in downtown Auburn have been submitted to city planning officials.
David Hefty, on behalf of 3:16 Real Estate LLC, has submitted a development plan for a building to house office and retail tenants at 200 E. 7th St., on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.
Credent Wealth Management would be the anchor tenant for a 30,000 square-foot building, according to the application. Hefty is chief executive officer and co-founder of the investment company, now based at 112 E. 7th St.
A public hearing on the application is scheduled during an Auburn Plan Commission meeting Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of Auburn City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Plans submitted to the city show a building with approximately 140 feet of frontage on East 7th Street and approximately 66 feet of frontage on North Cedar Street.
The building would have two entrances facing 7th Street, including what appears to be the main entrance, plus an entrance at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets. A small parking area with four spaces would occupy a 60-by-66 lot facing 6th Street.
Building plans show a facade with a historic character, as required by Auburn’s new zoning codes.
New construction in downtown Auburn must reflect the size and scale of the district’s historic buildings, including a compatible height, and use traditional exterior materials found in the district. Recessed entries are encouraged to prevent interference with passing pedestrian traffic.
The proposed building site would occupy what now are four separately owned lots.
3:16 Real Estate recently purchased a vacant, 60-by-66 lot at 208 E. 7th St. from DeKalb County government for approximately one-third of the building footprint.
The building also would occupy spaces now owned by:
• Mark and Sandra Oda at the corner of Cedar and 7th, currently housing an Edward D. Jones investment office and a former barber shop;
• Schoettmer Enterprises LLC, now housing an insurance office on Cedar Street; and
• Darrell and Tamera Snyder, currently occupied by a private residence facing 6th Street.
The project will involve demolition of existing structures on the site, according to a legal notice for the public hearing.
First hints of the proposed building came Aug. 3, when the city of Auburn expressed interest in buying county-owned land across 7th Street as the site for a possible four-story parking garage. The site currently is an outdoor parking lot for county employees.
DeKalb County Commissioners President William Hartman commented that the city intended to create 350 parking spaces in the garage and said an unspecified downtown development would create a need for 100 spaces.
On Sept. 14, DeKalb County officials voted to sell the vacant lot at 208 E. 7th St. to 3:16 Real Estate for $75,000.
