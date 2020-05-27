FORT WAYNE — Megan Newby has graduated from Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a bachelor's degree in public policy with a concentration in criminal justice and a minor in Spanish. She graduated with honors and was named to the dean's list. She is a 2017 graduate of Garrett High School.
