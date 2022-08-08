AUBURN — As the Amish community in southern DeKalb County continues to grow the DeKalb County Commissioners are getting the jump on imposing a license fee for horse-drawn vehicles and horse-drawn trailers.
The commissioners approved an ordinance on first reading Monday after a couple of months of discussion. The ordinance sets a yearly license fee, which goes back into the county’s general budget to assist in maintaining roadways within the county.
The ordinance defines a horse-drawn vehicle as: a buggy, carriage, dray or wagon designed or intended to use one or more horses as a motive of power. Horse-drawn vehicles and trailers do not include horse-drawn agricultural implements.
The ordinance sets a yearly license fee of $250 for the first horse-drawn vehicle and a $50 fee for each additional vehicle owned by each owner. License fees will be collected March 1 through May 15 each year. The metallic license plates will have to be affixed to each vehicle or wagon.
The license fee for each horse-drawn trailer is $50 and shall also be collected during the same time frame.
The fees will be collected through the DeKalb County Auditor’s office.
Discussion on the issue began in late June when Commissioner William Hartman received a concern from a county resident living in the southeastern part of the county. The citizen’s concern dealt with the damage horseshoes and Amish buggies do to the roads.
“We might as well garnish their funds if they are going to use our roads,” Hartman said during a June Commissioners meeting. “It will help with repairs when needed.”
DeKalb County is the only county in northeast Indiana that currently doesn’t have a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance. Steuben County passed its current ordinance in 2018.
If approved on second and third reading at the Aug. 22 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting the licensure fee will be the highest in northeast Indiana. A public hearing on the issue will be held on Aug. 22, to hear concerns from citizens before a vote is taken.
The DeKalb County Commissioners took its ordinance one step further by requiring horse-drawn vehicles and trailers within the county to have an operational and turned on flashing light, which is amber in color facing the front and red facing the rear. The light must also be mounted on the top of the horse-drawn vehicle or trailer.
The ordinance also features penalties for those residents who don’t comply, of $250 for the first offense and $500 for each subsequent offense for horse-drawn vehicles and a $100 for each horse-drawn trailer.
If approved the ordinance will be enforced by law enforcement officers within the county.
During Monday’s meeting the board also heard a short presentation by Leta Hullinger, on behalf of the Sunny Meadows Cemetery project. Hullinger.
Hullinger said the project is moving forward and the monument dedicated to those residents living at the DeKalb County home who passed away should be completed yet this fall. The black granite monument being created by John Ley Monument Sale of Avilla will feature each of the names of those who have passed away.
Fencing around the plot of land located to the south west of Sunny Meadows is being installed this week. The fencing will include four decorative aluminum posts on each corner with four-foot posts every 10-feet. Black chain will be strung between the posts.
Hullinger said the commissioners need to consider a plan for maintenance of the monument once it is in place. The board gave Hullinger the permission to seek a quote for decorative stone to be placed under the chain fencing to help with mowing and weeding of the property.
“It is going to cost us upfront, but it will save us money in the long run if we do it right,” Hartman said.
