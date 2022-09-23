AUBURN — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison by DeKalb County Judge Adam Squiller Tuesday for attempting to force another man to give him money by hitting him in the head.
Kyle Fike, whose address is listed in court records as the DeKalb County Jail, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I. The agreement set a sentence of 13 years.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the offense took place Oct. 22.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Cody Brown said he responded to Ashley Deli regarding an “unwanted party” at around 4 a.m. on that date. It was determined that the “unwanted male” had been battered at his residence in the 1100 block of Islandview Drive, Story Lake, Hudson, the affidavit said.
The victim told police he was sitting on the couch at the residence when a man, identified later in the affidavit as Fike, began to hit him in the head. The victim said the man struck him multiple times with his fist, resulting in a wound to his head. The victim told police he was then forced to drive to the Ashley Deli to retrieve money for the man, the affidavit said.
The victim later received stitches at a local hospital, the affidavit said.
The victim told police he had offered a $500 reward for information on items that had been stolen from him. He said the man, later identified as Fike, attacked him for the $500, which he did not have on his person. Fike said he needed the money and the victim then drove himself and Fike to the Ashley Deli where the victim said there was an ATM, according to the affidavit.
Once at the Ashley Deli, the victim was able to notify a clerk he was in fear and needed emergency services, the affidavit said.
Due to the clerk calling law enforcement, Fike left the scene and victim never paid him the money, the affidavit said.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; and a habitual offender enhancement were dismissed. A separate case involving a charge of possession of a dangerous device while incarcerated, a Level 5 felony, also was dismissed. In that case, Fike was accused of possessing a sharpened piece of metal that allegedly was used to dig a hole in a cell wall at the DeKalb County Jail to traffic coffee.
Fike received credit for 320 days served in jail while the case was pending.
