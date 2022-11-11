GARRETT — Streets and Parks Department Supervisor Eric Mossberger reported crews have been picking up leaves over two weeks and will be completing a third pass through town this week.
He thanked Craig Lepard, owner of the Flower Pot, for accepting leaves at his business for compost, resulting in fewer trips to the compost site, fuel savings and a quicker turn-around to continue clean-up.
The city’s leaf pickup cycle begins on the west side of town working east, and then from the north. Residents who place leaves by the curb immediately after pick up along their streets could have up to a 10-day wait before the trucks come through again, Mossberger said.
Leaves should be placed near the curb in front of homes making sure not to block drains. Brush pick up is done in the alleys, he added.
Mossberger is currently working to update the street inventory data base in preparation for next year’s Community Crossing matching grant program that has a Dec. 1 deadline.
A new pavilion at the pocket park in the 800 block of South Randolph Street is now complete, and a salt barn is expected to be installed by the end of the week with hopes to get salt back under roof, he added.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 156 calls for service between Oct. 17-30. Officers issued 24 traffic warnings, handled three city ordinance calls and wrote one traffic ticket. Three property damage accidents and one personal injury accident were recorded, and seven arrests, two on warrants, and one each for alcohol, battery and multiple drug charges. Officers made 54 business checks during the two-week period.
Kline reported a long-awaited Ford vehicle was delivered and an order was placed Monday for two new Dodge pick-up trucks for the department.
Two officer candidates are awaiting state approval for hire, hopefully by the end of the month. He also noted a Fill-a-Cruiser Holiday Drive is planned Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Garrett Police Department to collect new, unopened toys, children’s clothing and cleaning supplies. Items will be donated to the Garrett Claus and distributed to children in need within the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 42 code violations between Oct. 18 and Nov. 7. Twenty of those were for rubbish, with the remaining combinations of rubbish, high grass, harborage of vermin and a dilapidated building.
Her report shows 16 certified letters sent, 29 abates complied, and several multiple offenses sent to City Hall for billing. Fifty-one liens have been filed against properties during the period, with a total of 1,208 abate notices served so far this year.
Following a joint meeting of the Auburn and Garrett boards of works Monday, a revised version of a memorandum of understanding was approved by Garrett members Tuesday. Pending approval by the Auburn Board of Works, on behalf of Auburn Essential Services, and the City of Auburn this week, the measure defines the completion and servicing of the Garrett south pilot project for the Heritage Estates Subdivision Section 2 on the south side of town.
Under the proposed agreement, AES will do the build-out of service to some 60 homes remaining the project at a cost of $400 to $600 per home. This area is provided power through Indians & Michigan Power and not the Garrett Electric Department, with an estimated total cost to complete the project by AES not to exceed $80,000. A completion deadline is pending on approval by the City of Auburn and is weather dependent.
IT Director Rick Vie was given approval to contract with ArchiveSocial for an automated social media archiving service, not to exceed $3,588 per year. The service provides social media communications as public records. The service helps public agencies meet the need for public records requests. Communications on social media applications are subject to the same disclosure guidelines as communications on more conventional mediums such as email or text, Vie said. Plans are to put the service in place by the first of the year.
City workers have been busy stringing white lights in downtown trees in preparation of the annual Parade of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Log In
