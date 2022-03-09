Murder mystery dinner
AUBURN — The Auburn Church of the Nazarene will host an interactive murder-mystery dinner Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m., at the church, 2301 N. Main St.
The cost is $20 per person, $35 per couple or $150 for a table seating 8.
Call 925-3480 for reservations.
All proceeds go toward the church’s youth mission trip to San Diego in July.
