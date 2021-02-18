AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The daily total is the lowest since four cases were reported Aug. 14 and two were reported on the previous day, Aug. 13.
Thursday’s new cases bring the county’s total to 3,823 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one between birth and age 10; none between ages 11-20; none from 21-30 years of age; none between 31-40; none who are 41-50 years old; one who is 51-60; one who is 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Only two patients in the 91-100 age group have been diagnosed as positive since Jan. 8.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 77 deaths in the county.
Indiana chalked up another day of sub-1,000 COVID-19 cases and extremely low test positivity.
The state is extending arguably its best streak of COVID-19 reports ever, as improvement continues across Indiana.
On Thursday, Indiana logged 757 new cases of COVID-19, the fourth-straight day of case counts under 1,000. Thursday’s total was almost a thousand cases lower than the same day last week, as daily numbers have been running lower than their same-day comparisons a week ago.
The low number of cases came on another day of sub-average testing at close to 26,000 tests — the state is averaging about 35,000 per day this month, which is down 18% compared to January — but even with the lower testing, positivity still ranked in at just 2.94% for the day.
That’s the fifth time in the last eight days that positivity has been below 3%, hitting the lowest single-day marks ever this past week.
The state aims for lower than 5% positivity, a line the state has fallen below for 14 of the last 16 days, so Indiana as a whole has come leaps from where it was just two months ago, when cases were running upward of 5,000 per day and positivity had hit a statewide average as high as 16%.
Statewide hospitalization numbers ticked up a little from a day ago, but still sit under the 1,000 mark, too, at 966 total patients in treatment for COVID-19.
As Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted Wednesday, new daily hospitalizations have declined from more than 500 per day in December to now around 100 per day across the state.
Locally, the four-county area saw extremely small case count changes on Thursday.
Steuben County added only three cases and Noble County added only a single new case. LaGrange County had no new cases reported on the day.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. The four counties have totaled only four deaths so far in 17 days of February, which is a considerable drop from nearly 40 deaths across the month of January.
