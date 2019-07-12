ST. JOE — St. Mark Lutheran Church, 302 Washington St., St. Joe, will host a flea market, bake sale and silent auction during the Pickle Festival.
Times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20. A shuttle will bring visitors from the festival grounds to the church.
The church also will have sandwiches, pie, baked goods and drinks.
Proceeds from the event will go to community outreach projects.
