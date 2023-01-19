AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Tuesday approved accepting recruited certified law enforcement officers’ years of service at their previous employer and that it count toward their “paid time off” accruals.
The move came after Sheriff Brady Thomas and the commissioners last week discussed incentives that could attract certified officers to the sheriff’s office.
Thomas said the office is about six deputies short. The sheriff’s office is seeking to laterally hire officers from other law enforcement agencies to fill vacancies.
“I think some form of that is almost necessary if we’re going to be able to recruit. I had some conversations with some other commissioners around the state and … very few of them do a full transfer of PTO time,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
“Usually it’s somewhere in the middle, maybe half of the time or something like that. A couple that I spoke with handle it on a case by case basis. I’m not sure that that’s a good policy. I think maybe something a little more structured is a better idea,” he continued.
“But I’m in favor of doing something to help that recruiting, particularly with the sheriff’s office. We just can’t run six road deputies short. We can’t do it.”
“One of the differences between the sheriff’s office and some of the other county offices — some are similar but some are very different — is the fact that if we hire one of those new people from another department that’s had five years on, they have zero vacation days for that six months, which I understand that’s how it is for a lot, but one of the differences with us is the fact that we work holidays and weekends,” Thomas said.
“When we have a deputy that would like to go to, you know, see a child’s basketball game on a Saturday morning, or maybe a wedding, they have to take a vacation day to take that where the majority of the county employees work Monday through Friday, from 8 to 4, and weekends off, so I think that differentiates us,” he added.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson agreed, noting the difference between hours and work schedules of the sheriff’s office with other departments and offices.
“There is a difference in the offices, departments. 24/7, on call, is definitely different than Monday through Friday, 8 to 4 … you know you have every weekend off, so I can see some flexibility there,” Sanderson said.
Only officers coming to the department directly from another department or who have previously worked in law enforcement and have been in another job for a year or less would be eligible for the accrued years-of-service carry over.
“This is specific to the sheriff’s office at this point,” said Sanderson.
“If we’re going to do it for other departments, I think it has to be need-based.”
“It could be a temporary thing. It could be re-evaluated at some point. It may not be necessary in the future to do that,” Thomas said.
Commissioners agreed the issue would be revisited on a yearly basis.
“Just to throw a wrench into the whole law enforcement pay scale situation too; there’s a bill in the senate right now that, if it passes, it will increase the starting pay for state police to $70,000 a year. That will throw us right into the recruiting wrench again too,” Watson said.
“No doubt about it. At budget time, it’s got to be addressed again,” Thomas said.
