Officers arrest 23
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 23 people from May 8-19, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Garnett Owens, 68, of the 1400 block of U.S. 42 E, Wilberforce, Ohio, was arrested May 8 at 9:59 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony, and dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Snook, 50, of the 1300 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested May 7 at 3:59 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia C misdemeanor.
Christy Snook, 49, of the 1300 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested May 7 at 3:59 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia C misdemeanor.
Billy Collins, 41, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested May 8 at 2:20 p.m. on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brennan Dean, 38, of the 1200 block of Round Island Drive, Kendallville, was arrested May 9 at 11:32 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ashley Roberts, 32, of the 1000 block of Susan Street, Auburn, was arrested May 9 at 11:39 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jessica Davis, 34, of the 300 block of Red Oak Drive, Kendallville, was arrested May 9 at 11:53 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of theft, a felony.
Mallory Dickerson, 25, of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, was arrested May 12 at 9:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Wells, 46, of the 400 block of Spencerville, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested May 11 at 7:32 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and driving while suspended due to offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Sauer, 31, of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was arrested May 11 at 8:42 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jeffrey Yoquelet, 47, of the 5700 block of C.R. 11, Garrett, was arrested May 11 at 9:54 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kesean Richardson, 18, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Corunna, was arrested May 14 at 4:30 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Paulette Bergeon, 26, of the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue, Napoleon, Ohio, was arrested May 15 at 6:11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
William Heavrin II, 46, of the 3800 block of C.R. 99W, Orland, California, was arrested May 15 at 8:21 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew Traxler, 36, of the 9000 block of 9082 Wacousta Road, Dewitt, Michigan, was arrested May 16 at 11:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Zachary Hornbeak, 20, of the 100 block South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested May 17 at 3:53 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Rayana Secrest, 20, of the 1100 block of Virginia Lane, Auburn, was arrested May 17 at 8:08 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Amy Brown-Nicholas, 32, of the 900 block Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested May 18 at 5:48 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Juston Fike, 39, of the 6800 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested May 18 at 10:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Chandra Nesbitt-Ellis, 37, of the 400 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested May 18 at 11:43 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
William Zimmer, 59, of the 200 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, was arrested May 19 at 2:12 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shelby Riedel, 28, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested May 19 at 4:28 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant for a charge of operating a vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Halloway, 29, of the 300 block of East Hoover, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 19 at 9:42 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
