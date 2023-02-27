Strong wind gust blamed in semi wreck

A strong wind gust is believed to have caught the empty trailer on this semi, resulting in the rig jack-kniving into the trailer, on Interstate 69 between Waterloo and Auburn Monday morning. The driver complained of neck and shoulder pain.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WATERLOO — A strong wind gust caused a semi driver to lose control of his vehicle at 10 a.m. Monday on Interstate 69 between Waterloo and Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said Justin C. O’Reilly, 36, of Poneto, complained of neck and shoulder pain and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a police report, O’Reilly was driving south in his 2012 Peterbilt Day Cab semi at the 333 mile marker when a strong gust of wind blew his trailer, which was unloaded. That caused O’Reilly’s rig to strike a guardrail on the east side of the roadway.

Police said the semi then spun around, struck the trailer and came to rest on the roadway, blocking the driving lane of travel.

County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Waterloo and Auburn fire departments, Riverside Towing and Parkview EMS.

The semi cab was ruled a total loss.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.