AUBURN — “Impressionism Tunnel” will be the theme of Auburn’s next mural, which will be painted on the Barc Avenue pet grooming building on North Main Street in downtown Auburn.
The Auburn Main Street organization launched a one-week poll on Facebook where community members could vote for one of two mural options. “Impressionism Tunnel” received more than 500 votes.
“Impressionism artists paint the illusion of light, so this takes a deeper meaning as a tunnel of light or impressions of light at the end of the tunnel,” said artist Amy Buchs.
“Dave Schlemmer is the draftsman who will get the perspective right, and I get to pick the colors and values. We are a great team. After we get the perspective right we can push the limits, or go crazy, making illusions of reflective light and color coming into the tunnel. Painting the illusion of light is what we are the most excited about,” she said.
Buchs and Schlemmer created the downtown district’s first two murals, depicting a steering wheel and dashboard of a classic automobile and a monarch butterfly theme.
“Art in our downtown is a part of our downtown,” said Auburn Main Street President Eldon Byler. “Our community came together last fall and raised funds earmarked for downtown art in the form of murals and banners. We cannot wait for this next installment of art. Amy and Dave have done amazing work, and over the course of the next month you will be able to see this ‘Impressionism Tunnel’ come to life.”
