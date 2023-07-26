340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Announcement
As there has been a change in courier service, delivery of materials from other libraries are running slower. Library staff asks patrons to be patient during this transition.
Upcoming activities
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• The annual Friends of the Butler Public Library book sale will take place Aug. 9-15. Aug. 14 is $2 bag day. Aug. 15 is free day.
• Chris Taylor will teach a beginning knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday. Class size is limited to six knitters.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• The last herb gardening, for grades 1-12, will take place from 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 31.
Adult and family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Arts and photography: “Crowned: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” by Kahran Bethencourt and Regis Bethencourt.
Biography: “Kiss Me in the Coral Lounge: Intimate Confessions from a Happy Marriage” by Helen Ellis. “Marmee & Louisa: The Untold Story of Louisa May Alcott and Her Mother” by Eve LaPlante. “Sleeping with the Ancestors: How I Followed the Footprints of Slavery” by Joseph McGill Jr. and Herb Frazier. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel. “The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie ten Boom” by Larry Loftis. “Walking with Sam: A Father, Son and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain” by Andrew McCarthy. “When the World Didn’t End” by Guinevere Turner.
History: “Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks, a Cool History of a Hot Commodity” by Amy Brady. “The Dead Duke, His Secret Wife and the Missing Corpse: An Extraordinary Edwardian Case of Deception and Intrigue” by Piu Marie Eatwell. “The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen and Legends in the Season that Defined the American West” by Chris Wimmer.
Society: “Cults: Inside the World’s Most Notorious Groups and Understanding the People Who Joined Them” by Max Cutler. “The Overlooked Americans: The Resilience of Our Rural Towns and What It Means for Our Country” by Elizabeth Currid-Halkett.
Entertainment: “Edison’s Ghosts: The Untold Weirdness of History’s Greatest Geniuses” by Katie Spalding.
Sports: “Lexington: The Extraordinary Life and Turbulent Times of America’s Legendary Racehorse” by Kim Wickens.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
