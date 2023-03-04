BUTLER — One person died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 6 between Butler and Waterloo, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Police said Taysha Sanders, 41, of Waterloo, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to a crash report, Sanders was driving west on U.S. 6 in a 2007 GMC Envoy when she was struck head-on by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Adon Sparkman, 21, of Waterloo.
Police said Sparkman was traveling east when a vehicle reportedly slowed in front of him. Sparkman swerved into the westbound lane and struck the Sanders vehicle head-on.
Police said a third vehicle, a 2019 Ford Fusion, driven by Krysta Callahan, 26, of Fremont, was traveling west behind the Sanders vehicle. Police said Callahan attempted to avoid the collision, but struck the driver's door of the Sparkman vehicle, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.
Sparkman sustained a fractured collarbone and lacerations. Callahan complained of pain.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo and Butler fire departments, the Waterloo Marshal's Office, Butler and Auburn police departments, Indiana State Police, Parkview EMS and Brent's Towing.
