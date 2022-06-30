AUBURN — A Cromwell man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman after she told him “no.”
Christopher F. Johnston, of the 100 block of East Orange Street, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 3 felony rape charge, but was amended as part of the plea agreement that left sentencing at the court’s discretion.
Judge Monte Brown ordered that Johnston serve the two-year sentence in its entirety, with none suspended and no probation. Johnston received credit for 182 days served in jail while the case was pending.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the woman said she knew Johnston through his work as a tattoo artist. She and Johnston had been at a bar and the woman told him she would be his designated driver.
The woman drove Johnston to his home at 622 Independence Street, Butler, and went inside the house to hang out with him, the affidavit said.
Once in the house, Johnston kissed the woman and it quickly turned aggressive, the affidavit said.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Johnston’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin Jr., said Johnston made a mistake by not stopping the encounter when the woman wanted him to stop.
Carlin said the encounter was “consensual but turned non-consensual.”
He asked Brown to place Johnston on probation for any time imposed above the one-year advisory sentence.
Carlin said incarcerating Johnston hurts other people more than it hurts Johnston. He said Johnston pays child support and also has a newborn.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said he has heard no apology from Johnson for his actions.
Brown expressed concern that while on bail or bond in this case, he was arrested and convicted in Michigan for operating a vehicle while intoxicated — a direct violation of the terms of his bail or bond.
Brown noted that while the charge to which had pleaded guilty was a Level 6 felony and not a Level 3 felony as originally charged, it still was a sex case.
Brown noted the woman said “no” and Johnston did not listen.
“No means no,” Brown told him.
“You sexually assaulted this person after she told you ‘No.’ Some punitive sentence has to be imposed. I just can’t condone you forcing sex upon this woman when she said no. You continued. I think that warrants a punitive sentence.”
