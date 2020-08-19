INDIANAPOLIS — School districts in all four counties in the northeast corner will be receiving state COVID-19 relief grants just shy of $1 million total, aimed at helping districts purchase equipment or train staff for virtual teaching in the coronavirus era.
DeKalb County schools received more than a half-million dollars:
• DeKalb County Central United School District — $137,500;
• DeKalb County Eastern Community School District — $137,500;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District — $52,390; and
• Lakewood Park Christian School — $176,000.
Indiana announced Wednesday that K-12 schools and universities in 81 of Indiana's 92 counties will receive grants from the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund totaling $61,256,063.
The money comes from federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds, and grants are geared toward districts that need to purchase devices for students and/or staff, improve connectivity in school buildings or train educators on how to better teach virtually.
"We were absolutely thrilled to receive notification … of the $137,500 awarded to DeKalb Central Schools from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund as part of a competitive grant process. This two-year grant provides us the ability to offset technology expenses currently in the Education Fund,” Snider said Thursday.
Snider released this statement about DeKalb Central’s use of the grant.
“DeKalb County Central United School District has taken steps over the past five years to embrace online learning platforms and the importance of preparing our students for the 21st century world by utilizing technology in a 1:1 environment. We worked for several years to transition a few more grade levels each year until we were 100% 1:1 in the 2018-19 school year.
“This was a huge step for our district to get technology into each child’s hands. However, this did not address the issue of home internet access. According to the 2013-2017 census survey data, DeKalb County has only 65-75% of homes with internet access. We do believe this has improved since this survey data was collected, and in fact our own survey data resulted in 12.2% of our students who do not have home internet access. This makes online assignments and any inclement weather cancellations difficult, if not impossible, for those children. We addressed this by allowing in-school options to get assignments completed, as well as a week timeframe for completing inclement weather work. By taking these steps, we were placing a bandaid on the situation.
“To address a portion of the connectivity issue, we entered into an agreement with T-Mobile at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year for 100 mifi devices which we then distributed to families who indicated need and no current access. This worked well to allow us to go to ‘day of‘ work completion for inclement weather days this school year … until the COVID pandemic!
“As we were forced to transition to a fully virtual platform overnight, our technology department quickly scrambled to get another set of 100 mifi devices from T-Mobile, as the requests for access were coming in much faster than before. Before we knew it, they had all been issued out and as quickly as one was returned to us, it was issued right back out.
“We intend to use the GEER money to continue to offer these mifi devices to our families until we can reach some sort of agreement and plan with a local provider to establish a connectivity program for our most needy population. Each device from T-Mobile costs the district $20 per month, resulting in a cost of $48,000 per year to the Education Fund. With access to this new competitive grant in the amount of $137,500, these devices can be funded by the grant and alleviate the extra strain on the Education Fund. In addition, it will allow us to add a few more devices to the fleet.”
Of the statewide total, $49.8 million is going toward K-12 schools representing nearly 675,000 Hoosier students. Most of those funds are being directed to public schools or public charter schools, but 124 non-public schools are also benefitting from the funding.
Another $11.2 million is being directed to 12 Indiana universities that will use the money to provide professional development and curriculum for K-12 remote learning programs.
Other schools in the four-county area receiving funding from the GEER program:
• East Noble School Corp./St. John Lutheran School/St. Mary of the Assumption School/Oak Farm Montessori — $40,000
• Lakeland School Corp. — $120,000
• Prairie Heights Community School Corp. — $100,400
• Westview School Corp. — $49,500
In total, local grants amount to $998,050.
