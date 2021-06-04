AUBURN — Saturday, June 12 from 9-11 a.m., the Eckhart Public Library will be offering secure document shredding services to the community at no cost.
Confidential Shredding Services will be in the library parking lot at 212 W. 12th St. to provide these services in a drive-through format. The documents being shredded must be personal and not business-related. Spiral notebooks, paper clips and staples are permitted, but binder clips cannot be part of the documents. The document owners can watch their items being shredded, but they must stay in their cars.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be having their June Book Sale on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first hour is reserved for Friends members. Annual memberships are available at the door. The sale will be in the library's Administrative Annex at 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
