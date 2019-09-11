Paw Prints

BUTLER — The DeKalb Humane Society is looking for a foster or adoptive home for Tinkerbell, a yellow Labrador retriever.
The society estimates Tinkerbell is about 8 years old. She gets along well in situations with just one other dog. More is just too much for Tinkerbell, the society said.
She loves children and does well with cats, the society said.
A veterinarian believes she was born with a foot defect and is fine walking, running and playing. She is house-trained. The adoption fee is $25.
Currently the humane society is in need of wet dog and cat food.
For more information on the humane society and animals that are available for adoption, people may visit dekalbhumanesociety.org.
