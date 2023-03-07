AUBURN — The annual Winter Tractor & Gas Engine Show, hosted by the Farm Power Club, returns Thursday and continues through Saturday.
This year’s show features John Deere tractors, as well as B.F. Avery Collectors & Associates Winter Tractor Show.
The event takes place at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., off C.R. 11-A southwest of Auburn.
While the 2023 show spotlights John Deere, all makes and models are welcome.
The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event features a swap meet, toy show, craft show and a trading post.
A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. each morning, with lunch also available each day. A banquet will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday with limited seating. For more information, call Jeanine Arnett at 417-8588. A kids’ pedal tractor pull will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $7 for an all-day pass or $10 for a three-day pass. Parking is free.
While pets are not allowed, service animals are permitted.
For more information, call Bruce Bell at 925-0855 or Larry Widner at 925-0051.
