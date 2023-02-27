LAOTTO — Three people complained of pain and were transported to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on S.R. 3 near the C.R. 68 intersection, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Police said Whitney Barkus, 21, of Huntertown, reported minor pain to her head. Luann Peavler, 64, of Fort Wayne, complained of minor pain to her back and chest. Passenger James Peavler, 67, also of Fort Wayne, complained of minor chest pain.
Police said Luann Peavler, driving a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, was traveling south on S.R. 3 when Barkus, driving a 2019 Ford Escape, failed to yield the right-of-way as she was crossing S.R. 3 westbound on C.R. 68.
According to a crash report, Peavler’s vehicle struck Barkus’ vehicle in the passenger side. The impact caused the Peavler vehicle to spin, coming to rest on S.R. 3 facing northbound in the southbound lanes. The Barkus vehicle came to rest in a ditch at the southwest corner of the intersection.
Both vehicles were determined to be total losses, police said.
County police were assisted by the LaOtto Fire Department, Huntertown EMS, Parkview EMS, Jeff’s Towing and C. Noel’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.