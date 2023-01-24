AUBURN — St. Martin’s Healthcare will host its 17th annual Circle of Friends Tea on Saturday, Feb. 18, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
All proceeds from the event will support St. Martin’s Healthcare’s mobile unit and the patients it will serve. The clinic cares for the uninsured and under-insured residents of DeKalb, Noble, Steuben, and LaGrange counties. The purpose of the mobile clinic is to increase access to health care by decreasing obstacles that patients are effected by, such as transportation barriers.
This year’s theme of “Hope Grows” will portray just how far a little generosity can take someone. A flower has to have the right conditions to grow and blossom to fulfill its full potential, and cannot complete this journey without the right environment for support. This can also be said for the patients that the clinic assists. St. Martin’s provides hope and guidance for those in need to continue and prevail through their health care journeys.
This event always sells-out quickly, so it is recommended to purchase your tickets early! Tea tickets are priced at $30 each, or tables for eight for $240. Tickets may be purchased in Auburn at Lyn-Maree’s, or Little Sprouts Children’s Boutique. They also can be purchased in Garrett by stopping at St. Martin’s Healthcare, by mail or phone, or on-line at the clinic’s secure website: smhcin.org/circleoffriendstea. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Various partnerships, raffle, and volunteer opportunities are still available. If supporting the clinic’s mission interests you, contact Marissalee Johnson for additional information by calling the clinic, or emailing her at mjohnson@smhcin.org.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. A light lunch will be served, along with an array of delectable, individual desserts. Proceeding the lunch will be a raffle auction infused with a variety of items donated from individuals and businesses around the area. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the doors during check in: $20 for a bundle.
St. Martin’s Heathcare Clinic is at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Call 357-0077 for information.
